Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 4,625 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.4 %

SPTN opened at $19.62 on Friday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $662.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,962.00 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -8,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

