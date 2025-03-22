Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $245,000 Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary T. Fazio acquired 12,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,282.50. The trade was a 20.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

