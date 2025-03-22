Sfmg LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.
Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance
AMLP opened at $51.60 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.
Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend
About Alerian MLP ETF
ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.
