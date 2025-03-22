Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

