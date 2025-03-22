Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Shoal Games Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoal Games
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.