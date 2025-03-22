Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.72 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $193.38 million and $19.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,144.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.54 or 0.00384337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.11 or 0.00255534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00021172 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 59,907,405,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

