Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $198.01 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

