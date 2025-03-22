Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

