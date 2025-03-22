Signaturefd LLC Has $244,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 530,390 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

