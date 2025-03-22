Signaturefd LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 94.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

