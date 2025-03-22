Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after acquiring an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

