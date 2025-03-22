Signaturefd LLC Sells 9,584 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,044. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

