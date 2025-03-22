Sinopharm Group (SHTDF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Sinopharm Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $150.08 billion for the quarter.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of SHTDF stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

