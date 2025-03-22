Sinopharm Group (SHTDF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Sinopharm Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $150.08 billion for the quarter.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
Shares of SHTDF stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
