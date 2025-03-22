Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Skillsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skillsoft and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 2 0 2.67 Asana 2 9 4 0 2.13

Profitability

Skillsoft currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.02%. Asana has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than Asana.

This table compares Skillsoft and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -62.85% -53.74% -7.53% Asana -36.17% -86.84% -27.20%

Risk & Volatility

Skillsoft has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillsoft and Asana”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $534.78 million 0.32 -$349.29 million ($41.50) -0.49 Asana $723.88 million 4.56 -$257.03 million ($1.11) -13.00

Asana has higher revenue and earnings than Skillsoft. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas. This segment also offers Percipio, an AI-driven online learning platform that delivers a learning experience through SaaS solutions. Its Instructor-Led Training segment provides training solutions, including information technology and business skills for corporations and their employees by guiding its customers throughout their lifelong technology learning journey by offering relevant and up-to-date skills training through instructor-led and self-paced, vendor certified, and other proprietary offerings. The company markets and sells their offerings to businesses of many sizes, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

