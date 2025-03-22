Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,570,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

