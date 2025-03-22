Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.22 ($30.67) and traded as high as €42.76 ($46.48). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €42.75 ($46.46), with a volume of 2,677,855 shares traded.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.44 and its 200 day moving average is €28.46.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
