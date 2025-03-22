Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($12.66) EPS.
Soligenix Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.92.
Soligenix Company Profile
