Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($12.66) EPS.

Soligenix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

See Also

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

