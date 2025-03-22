S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $497.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.42.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

