SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,882 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 584,732 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,949,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,232,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 217,921 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

