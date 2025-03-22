SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,093,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 354,017 shares.The stock last traded at $47.67 and had previously closed at $47.68.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7,468.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

