SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

