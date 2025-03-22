Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $6,856,983.16 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,034,081.58. The trade was a 20.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $408,741.30.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $13,348,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

