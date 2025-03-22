SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SSRM stock opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.13.

In related news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total transaction of C$733,750.84. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$183,944.95. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

