SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
In related news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total transaction of C$733,750.84. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$183,944.95. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.
