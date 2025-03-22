STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,952,611.20 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 108,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,952,611.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,806,590.20. This represents a 0.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $453,986.30.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $874.04 million, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 296,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.