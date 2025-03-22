Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Announces Earnings Results

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.32, Zacks reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.
Star Equity Price Performance
Star Equity stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Star Equity has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.07.
Star Equity Company Profile
