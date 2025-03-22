Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$22.50 Price Target for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.97.

TSE:AYA opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$10.12 and a 12-month high of C$19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.82.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

