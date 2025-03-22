StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Down 2.5 %
CVV stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.33.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
