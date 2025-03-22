StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 2.5 %

CVV stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.33.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

