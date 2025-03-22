StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

