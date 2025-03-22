StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.37 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

