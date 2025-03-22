StockNews.com Upgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.12.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $978,693.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,695,784.62. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,047,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

