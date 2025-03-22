Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

Shares of SCR opened at C$28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$37.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Grabas acquired 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.47 per share, with a total value of C$241,790.94. Also, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,609.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $548,769. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

