Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Suku has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $920,781.03 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,011,574 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

