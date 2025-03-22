Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 14,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

