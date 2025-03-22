Summit Global Investments Has $12.73 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
UTHR stock opened at $312.99 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.10 and its 200-day moving average is $356.99.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $919,164.36. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,255 shares of company stock worth $32,614,521. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.
United Therapeutics Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
