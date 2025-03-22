Summit Global Investments Has $12.73 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $312.99 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.10 and its 200-day moving average is $356.99.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $919,164.36. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,255 shares of company stock worth $32,614,521. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.