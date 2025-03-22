Summit Global Investments Makes New $7.17 Million Investment in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

