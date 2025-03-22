Summit Global Investments Purchases 277,164 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $14.15 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.