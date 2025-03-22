Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $3.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Sunrise Communications Company Profile
Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.
