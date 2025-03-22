Surge Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

