Surge Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ZPTAF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.01.
About Surge Energy
