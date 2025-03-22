Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

