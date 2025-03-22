Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Castellan Group bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 270,286 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

