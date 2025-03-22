Swiss National Bank Buys 4,500 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,505,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $12,980,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 344.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $44.23 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.