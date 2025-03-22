Swiss National Bank Has $8.41 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $34.77 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $126,305.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,382.70. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock valued at $36,146,450. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

