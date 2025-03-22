Swiss National Bank Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

