Swiss National Bank Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,316,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $233.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.62 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.