Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $68.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

