Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7771 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 30.2% increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Sydbank A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SYANY opened at $13.56 on Friday. Sydbank A/S has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sydbank A/S
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.