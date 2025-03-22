Sykon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.7 %

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

