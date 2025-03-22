Sykon Capital LLC Takes $12.58 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Sykon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

