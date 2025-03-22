Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.68 and traded as low as $100.68. Symrise shares last traded at $100.68, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.57.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

