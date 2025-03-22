Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Trading Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 7,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Synergy CHC Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $28.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12,509.65.

About Synergy CHC

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.